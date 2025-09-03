Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In an international friendly, Romania will take on Canada in a much-anticipated clash. The match is set to be played in Bucharest on Friday, September 5, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on a high-scoring encounter in this one.

Match preview

Romania comes into this friendly in solid form. The team delivered a steady Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, showcasing competitive football, reaching the finals, and battling through to the Round of 16 before being knocked out by the Netherlands.

The experienced Mircea Lucescu is actively bringing in young talent from European clubs, allowing him to blend the wisdom of veterans with the energy of emerging stars. The midfield, in particular, deserves mention for its progress; Romania has notably improved its ball control in this area.

Home matches have always been a strong suit for Romania. In Bucharest, the team plays with more confidence, presses aggressively, and looks to dictate the tempo. Importantly, they strike a balance: even with an attacking mindset, their defense remains well organized.

Romania has already played half of its qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup. The group is a tight one, but defeats to Bosnia and Austria have shaken fans’ hopes for overall success.

Canada, meanwhile, is fast becoming a serious force on the international stage. Since the 2022 World Cup, the squad has gained valuable experience and has taken a step forward thanks to the progress of its leading players.

This spring, Canada secured bronze in the CONCACAF Nations League and put in a solid showing at the Gold Cup group stage in the summer. However, Jesse Marsch’s men suffered a surprise exit in the playoffs, losing to Guatemala in the quarterfinals.

The team boasts a well-drilled core and squad depth that allows for tactical flexibility. Against Romania, Canada will likely look to play on the counter, as the result of this friendly isn’t of major consequence.

With the 2026 World Cup on home soil looming, every friendly is a crucial test against European opponents. After facing Romania in Bucharest, Canada will travel to the UK to take on Wales on September 9.

Match facts

Romania has failed to score in only one match over the past year.

Canada is unbeaten in regulation time in seven consecutive matches.

Romania averages 1.7 goals per home game, while Canada scores an average of 1.2 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Romania : Moldovan, Ratiu, Popescu, Burcă, Chiricheș, Marin, Stanciu, Mihăilă, Man, Tănase, Drăguș.

: Moldovan, Ratiu, Popescu, Burcă, Chiricheș, Marin, Stanciu, Mihăilă, Man, Tănase, Drăguș. Canada: St. Clair, Waterman, Laryea, Ahmed, Cornelius, Sigur, Eustáquio, Buchanan, Shaffelburg, Oluwaseyi, David.

H2H

The two teams have never met before.

Prediction

Given the playing styles of both sides, we can expect open, attacking football with plenty of dangerous chances. Romania will look to control possession and attack down the flanks, while Canada will seek opportunities on the break. This scenario points to a high probability of goals at both ends, so my bet is on over 2 total goals.