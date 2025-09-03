RU RU ES ES FR FR
Iceland vs Azerbaijan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025

Iceland vs Azerbaijan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Iceland vs Azerbaijan prediction Photo: x.com/CBSSportsGolazo/ Author unknownn
05 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Reykjavik, Laugardalsvoellur
As part of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, Iceland will face Azerbaijan in a pivotal showdown. The match will take place in Reykjavik on Friday, September 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Iceland has been undergoing a generational shift in recent years. After the golden era that brought stunning upsets at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, the team is now rebuilding its playing model. The current strategy is to blend the experience of a few veterans with up-and-coming talents making their mark in Scandinavia and across European clubs.

Despite a limited selection of personnel, Iceland maintains its traditional style: physical battles, set pieces, and dominance in aerial duels. A key weapon for Iceland is the home advantage. In Reykjavik, the squad always plays with extra motivation, often achieving the desired result thanks to passionate support from the fans and challenging weather conditions for visiting teams.

The weak spot remains the attack: Iceland creates chances but often struggles with finishing. Nevertheless, against Azerbaijan, Iceland is seen as the favorite due to their physicality and ability to break down defenses with crosses and long-range strikes.

The group also features France and Ukraine, so dropping points in this opening qualifier is simply not an option in the race for second place.

Azerbaijan traditionally relies on solid defense and discipline. The team’s main philosophy is compactness and risk minimization, so it’s rare to see them adopt an attacking style.

The Azerbaijanis prefer to react to their opponents, closing down spaces tightly and hoping to capitalize on quick counterattacks or rivals’ mistakes. In recent years, the team has improved its defensive organization, but the lack of a true goalscorer remains a problem.

Offensively, Azerbaijan depends mostly on individual runs and set pieces. Even in matches against sides of similar strength, they often struggle to create enough scoring opportunities.

Despite modest results, Azerbaijan boasts strengths like character, work rate, and discipline. However, their recent form has been disappointing, which does little to boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Match facts

  • Iceland have won just one of their last five matches.
  • At home, Iceland have scored in each of their previous seven games.
  • Azerbaijan are winless in their last ten matches.
  • On the road, Azerbaijan have scored in only two of their last six fixtures.
  • Iceland average 1.5 goals per home game, while Azerbaijan average just 0.3 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Iceland: Valdimarsson, Palsson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thomasson, Johannesson, Willumsson, Gudmundsson, Haraldsson, Thorsteinsson, Gudjohnsen.
  • Azerbaijan: Jafarov, Guseynov, Krivotsyuk, Mustafazade, Dashdamirov, Mahmudov, Ibrahimli, Bayramov, Nuriyev, Emreli, Dadashov.

H2H

The teams have met only once before, in 2008, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction

Azerbaijan tends to play cautiously, while Iceland will look to exploit defensive weaknesses. The hosts’ pressure should pay off. Expect goals from set pieces and long-range efforts—classic ways for Iceland to break down deep-lying opponents. My bet is on a home victory.

