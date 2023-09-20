Guardiola names a coach he can't beat

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola spoke about a coach he is unlikely to surpass.

In particular, he considers Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to be this way.

According to the Spaniard, he will not be able to beat him in victories in the Champions League.

"Is it possible to beat Ancelotti in the number of Champions League wins? I can't match him in that because I only won the trophy once as a player, while he won it three or four times. I can't beat Ancelotti in winning the Champions League. I'm younger, I have more time, but to be honest, that's not my main goal," Guardiola said in an interview with Madrid Universal.

Ancelotti is the only manager in modern times to win four Champions League trophies - two with Milan and two with Real Madrid.

As for Guardiola, he has won the Champions League three times - twice with Barcelona and last season with Manchester City.