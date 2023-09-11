RU RU NG NG
Main News Griezmann singled out three players of the German national team

Griezmann singled out three players of the German national team

Football news Today, 16:24
French national team player Antoine Griezmann singled out three players for Germany, journalist Patrick Berger reported.

French national team player Antoine Griezmann singled out three players for Germany, journalist Patrick Berger reported.

The Atletico player praised and singled out three German national team players, one of whom is Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. He really likes his game, just like Kimmich's game. He is a bit of a general of the German team, he does everything well. Joshua can play from the right in defense and in the "six" position, he is the leader of the team.

The third player Griezmann singled out is Leroy Sane. Although he has his ups and downs, he is a great striker, always looking to put pressure on his opponents.

By the way, Antoine Griezmann is one of the most experienced players in France. He played 122 matches for the national team and scored 43 goals. By the way, if Griezmann plays in the match against Germany, he will equal the legend Thierry Henry in the number of matches as part of the national team.

We will remind that Germany fired the head coach, Hans-Dieter Flick, after a crushing defeat against Japan 1:4. Rudy Feller will work for the match against France.

