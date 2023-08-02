Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football

Former Brazilian national team goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has announced the end of his football career.

"That's it, folks! You gave me everything, and I gave you everything. We did it all together," the goalkeeper wrote on his Instagram.

The 45-year-old Buffon played for several clubs throughout his career, including Parma (1995-2001), Juventus (2001-2018), Paris Saint-Germain (2018-2019), Juventus again (2019-2021), and then Parma again (2021-2023).

Buffon is a ten-time Italian champion (2001/02, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), a six-time Italian Cup winner (1998/99, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21), and a six-time Italian Super Cup winner (2002, 2003, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2020). He also won the French championship in the 2018/19 season and the French Super Cup in 2018.

Buffon played for the Italian national team from 1997 to 2018. He played a total of 176 matches for Italy and conceded 146 goals. He won the World Cup in 2006 and was a runner-up at the European Championship in 2012.