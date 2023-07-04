Gerrard calls ex-Liverpool teammate to Saudi Arabia

Steven Gerrard, the new mentor of Saudi Arabia's Al Ittifaq, has already started working to strengthen the squad.

The other day, English specialist expressed a desire to invite Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho to his club.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the acquisition of Coutinho has become a priority for Gerrard and he insists on this transfer.

Meanwhile, the position of the former Brazilian national team player himself remains unknown.

It should be noted that the Brazilian played together with the legendary Briton at Liverpool, and now he plays for Aston Villa.

Coutinho moved to the English club from Barcelona in 2022 for the sum of € 20 million. Under the terms of the agreement, the Catalan club is entitled to 50% of the amount of the next transfer of the player.

In the season 2022/2023 Coutinho played in the English league 20 games, in which he scored one goal.

His agreement with Aston Villa is valid until June 2026.

According to the online portal Transfermarkt, the player is now valued at 10 million euros.