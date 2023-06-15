Germany midfielder interested in Arsenal move

Midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea and the German national team is interested in Arsenal, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player has agreed to discuss personal contract terms with the Gunners. Meanwhile, Chelsea is willing to lower the price, which is currently set at 88 million euros. It was previously reported that Real Madrid is also interested in the German.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Havertz has played 47 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.