Fury calls Ronaldo the greatest footballer in history

Football news Today, 06:32
British boxer Tyson Fury, who is set to fight Francis Ngannou in Riyadh today, was spotted having a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday. During the chat, the "Gypsy King" praised Ronaldo as the greatest footballer to ever live, and he expressed his admiration for Ronaldo's career.

"Cristiano, you're the greatest footballer who ever lived, I believe that," Fury told Ronaldo.

"Thank you very much," Ronaldo replied with a radiant smile.

"I'm a big fan; I watch all the football. I watched you at United, the first time and the second time. And all of Real Madrid's games," added the boxer.

Tyson Fury was born in Manchester, where Ronaldo achieved worldwide fame after signing with Manchester United in 2003. Fury is a fan of the "Red Devils" and attended several matches at Old Trafford. Hence, it's not surprising that he referred to Ronaldo as the "greatest footballer" and shared his attentive following of Ronaldo's career during his time at the English and later the Spanish club.

Ronaldo supported Fury ahead of his Saturday fight in Saudi Arabia, even playfully sparring with the boxer and pretending to strike him, with Fury playing along.

During their conversation, when Ronaldo asked why Fury doesn't attend football matches anymore, the boxer explained:

"I go to the stadium, but it's very hard for me when I'm there. It's just...BOOM. It's very tough for me."

It's worth noting that the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will take place today, with the fighters expected to enter the ring around 23:00 Central European Time.

