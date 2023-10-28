RU RU NG NG
VIDEO. Ronaldo pokes fun at Fury ahead of Ngannou fight

VIDEO. Ronaldo pokes fun at Fury ahead of Ngannou fight

Boxing News Today, 02:14
Robert Sykes
Yesterday, the weigh-in ceremony transpired between Fury and Ngannou. Subsequently, the fighters partook in a group photo, where they were joined by other global luminaries, including those from diverse sporting disciplines.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also observed in the company of the pugilists before the impending bout. An intriguing moment unfolded when the Portuguese luminary, during the photo session, jestingly taunted Tyson Fury, simulating a playful strike. The English pugilist, in a display of quick-wittedness, reciprocated by feigning the impact and a subtle evasive maneuver.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at today's match remains uncertain, as he is scheduled for an away fixture with Al-Nassr against Al-Fayha in the context of the Pro League of Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo's match is set to commence at 17:00 Central European Time, while the boxing encounter is tentatively slated for 23:00. Given that both the football and pugilistic contests will unfold in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, the likelihood of the legendary footballer's appearance at the bout is fairly substantial.

If you also aspire to witness the evening's marquee bout, Dailysports has prepared information for your convenience, delineating where you can view the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou match in your country.

