Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight

During the night from Saturday, October 28th, to Sunday, October 29th, a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will take place.

This significant bout is scheduled for ten three-minute rounds and will be judged by a panel of three judges using a 10-point system. It is not an exhibition match and will be conducted in a professional boxing ring under the supervision of the commission.

The WBC title will not be at stake for this fight; a special title has been created for this match.

Daily Sport has provided information on where to watch the bout:

Worldwide (excluding the USA, Canada, the UK, and Ireland), the fight will be streamed on DAZN.

In the UK and Ireland, the broadcast will be on TNT Sport Box Office (PPV for £21.95).

In the USA, the fight will be available on ESPN+ (PPV for $80).

The event will begin at 18:00 Central European Time (CET), with the main bout estimated to start around 23:00 CET. However, the timing may vary depending on the duration of the undercard matches.

The full fight card for the evening is as follows: