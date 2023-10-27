Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight

RU RU NG NG
Boxing News Today, 10:02
During the night from Saturday, October 28th, to Sunday, October 29th, a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will take place.

This significant bout is scheduled for ten three-minute rounds and will be judged by a panel of three judges using a 10-point system. It is not an exhibition match and will be conducted in a professional boxing ring under the supervision of the commission.

The WBC title will not be at stake for this fight; a special title has been created for this match.

Daily Sport has provided information on where to watch the bout:

  • Worldwide (excluding the USA, Canada, the UK, and Ireland), the fight will be streamed on DAZN.
  • In the UK and Ireland, the broadcast will be on TNT Sport Box Office (PPV for £21.95).
  • In the USA, the fight will be available on ESPN+ (PPV for $80).

The event will begin at 18:00 Central European Time (CET), with the main bout estimated to start around 23:00 CET. However, the timing may vary depending on the duration of the undercard matches.

The full fight card for the evening is as follows:

  • Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) – Francis Ngannou (debut)
  • Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KO) - Saimon Kin (23-1, 22 KO)
  • Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KO) – David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KO)
  • Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KO) – Carlos Takam (40-7-1, 28 KO)
  • Arslanbek Mahmudov (17-0, 16 KO) – Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KO)
  • Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KO) - Istvan Bernat (10-1, 8 KO)
  • Jack McGann (8-0-1, 5 KO) - Alsi-Biad Duran (12-3, 9 KO).
