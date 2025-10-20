ES ES FR FR
Former teammate makes big claim about Maart

Today, 02:48
Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder enforcer, Cole Alexander, has remembered Yusuf Maart is one of the best midfielders he has ever shared a dressing room with.

According to Alexander, Amakhosi have not replaced a player with Maart's quality after the 30-year-old star moved to SV Ried in Austria in July.

“His ability on the ball was outstanding," Alexander said on the Soccer Beat podcast. "No disrespect to anyone there at the moment, but for me, Maart was one of the most complete players I’ve seen and got to enjoy playing next to,” Alexander added.

“What made him special wasn’t just what he did on the field, but how he handled the pressure and criticism. He kept coming to the party in every game despite all the hate. It was fantastic to witness.

“He left on a high,” Cole said proudly. “He’s definitely missed at Kaizer Chiefs. There are good players there, but Maart was special. He’d be one of the first names I’d put on my team sheet," he concluded.

