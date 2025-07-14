Former PGMOL chief voices concern over Premier League innovation and cites Palmer as example

The decision to introduce interviews with substitute players right during matches has raised serious questions about players potentially using foul language live on air, without giving much thought to what they're saying. Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has also weighed in with his reservations about this new initiative.

Details: According to Hackett, recent incidents involving Luis Enrique and Cole Palmer—who used explicit language in front of the cameras—should prompt broadcasters to implement a delay when airing players' comments.