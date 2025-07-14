RU RU ES ES FR FR
Former PGMOL chief voices concern over Premier League innovation and cites Palmer as example

He has compelling arguments.
Football news Yesterday, 11:09
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Former PGMOL chief voices concern over Premier League innovation and cites Palmer as example Getty Images

The decision to introduce interviews with substitute players right during matches has raised serious questions about players potentially using foul language live on air, without giving much thought to what they're saying. Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has also weighed in with his reservations about this new initiative.

Details: According to Hackett, recent incidents involving Luis Enrique and Cole Palmer—who used explicit language in front of the cameras—should prompt broadcasters to implement a delay when airing players' comments.

Quote: “A young lad gets recognition in front of a global audience, preparing to attack and defend... I think he’s the best English player in recent years. But it’s a very risky move. Broadcasters need to think carefully about how to use such interviews in the Premier League.

Adding a seven-second delay is simple. Nine times out of ten, when a player is substituted, he’s annoyed. We know where this leads, right? He’s not going to say, ‘Thank you very much, I’m really happy,’ is he?” Hackett told Football Insider.

Chelsea
