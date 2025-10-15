ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Former Juventus defender battles serious cancer illness

Former Juventus defender battles serious cancer illness

The ex-defender of the 'Old Lady' faces a severe health challenge.
Football news Today, 01:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Former Juventus defender battles serious cancer illness https://www.gazzetta.it

The situation escalated to the point of intensive care.

Details: According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, it has been revealed that 49-year-old former right-back of Juventus, William Pjanu, is fighting a lymphatic tumor, which left him in intensive care for 46 days.

Pjanu shared his thoughts on his current condition:

"I was in an induced coma, and my memories of that time have vanished. Fortunately, I'm still alive," he noted. Pjanu overcame the toughest period of his life thanks to his family's support: "Before I closed my eyes, I tightly held my wife Veronica's hand. I asked her to take care of our daughter. Perhaps those were the last words I ever said to her."

Pjanu is a Juventus academy product, having played in the youth ranks alongside Del Piero. In his senior career, William played for clubs such as Rimini, Casarano, Bari, Treviso, Triestina, Pergolettese, and Gallipoli, before announcing his retirement in 2010.

Reminder: "Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years" - Zinedine Zidane reveals the reasons behind his decision to retire

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Italy Italy Schedule Italy News
Related Team News
Juventus is searching for a new coach. The club is eyeing Maresca Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Juventus is searching for a new coach. The club is eyeing Maresca
Zinedine Zidane of France casts a sideways glance during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Final match Football news Yesterday, 04:44 "Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years" - Zinedine Zidane reveals the reasons behind his decision to retire
Endrick could move to Juventus Football news 13 oct 2025, 16:53 Endrick could move to Juventus
Juventus wants to sign Mike Maignan Football news 10 oct 2025, 04:01 Juventus wants to sign Mike Maignan
Guerreiro could switch leagues. Juventus among contenders for the player Transfer news 09 oct 2025, 10:00 Guerreiro could switch leagues. Juventus among contenders for the player
Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas Football news 09 oct 2025, 09:30 No changes! Como lose their appeal. Fabregas and Rodriguez to serve full suspensions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores