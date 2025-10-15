Former Juventus defender battles serious cancer illness

The ex-defender of the 'Old Lady' faces a severe health challenge.

The situation escalated to the point of intensive care.

Details: According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, it has been revealed that 49-year-old former right-back of Juventus, William Pjanu, is fighting a lymphatic tumor, which left him in intensive care for 46 days.

Pjanu shared his thoughts on his current condition:

"I was in an induced coma, and my memories of that time have vanished. Fortunately, I'm still alive," he noted. Pjanu overcame the toughest period of his life thanks to his family's support: "Before I closed my eyes, I tightly held my wife Veronica's hand. I asked her to take care of our daughter. Perhaps those were the last words I ever said to her."

Pjanu is a Juventus academy product, having played in the youth ranks alongside Del Piero. In his senior career, William played for clubs such as Rimini, Casarano, Bari, Treviso, Triestina, Pergolettese, and Gallipoli, before announcing his retirement in 2010.

