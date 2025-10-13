ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League Predictions Lyon W vs St. Pölten W prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025

Lyon W vs St. Pölten W prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
OL Lyonnes vs SKN St. Poelten prediction Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
OL Lyonnes OL Lyonnes
Women's Champions League (Round 2) 15 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Lyon, Groupama Academy Stadium
SKN St. Poelten SKN St. Poelten
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 6
Odds: 1.4
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 15, 2025, Olympique Lyon’s home ground will host the second round match of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, where the French giants take on Austrian side St. Pölten.

Key match facts:

  • Lyon are unbeaten in their last 12 matches.
  • Lyon have scored 21 goals in their last 5 games.
  • St. Pölten have won 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • St. Pölten have conceded 8 goals in their last 5 games.
  • The teams have faced each other 2 times.
  • Head-to-head record: Lyon — 2 wins, draws — 0, St. Pölten — 0 wins.
  • Their last meeting ended in a commanding 7-0 win for Lyon.

Match preview:

Lyon have long been regarded as one of Europe’s elite clubs, and every one of their Champions League fixtures draws the attention of pundits and fans alike.
The French side are renowned for their high-tempo play, ball control, and dynamic attacking patterns. Lyon make excellent use of the flanks, apply relentless pressing in the opponent’s half, and are always dangerous from set pieces. Their squad depth allows the coach to rotate without sacrificing quality.
St. Pölten, on the other hand, will look to stay compact and organized, focusing on defense and lightning-quick counterattacks. They’ll be hunting for opportunities from set pieces and will rely on their key players’ individual skills to trouble the favorites.
This clash promises plenty of intrigue: Lyon are expected to dominate possession and create a flurry of chances, while the Austrians will do everything they can to frustrate the home side.

Probable lineups:

  • Lyon: Endler, Bacha, Engen, Renard, Tarciane, Dumornay, Heaps, Albert, Chawinga, Katoto, Diani.
  • St. Pölten: Shluter, Krizaj, Vracevic, Klein, Nagy, Peneau, Laino, Matavkova, Elmore, Brunold, Gutmanm.

Match prediction:

Prediction: total goals over 6.
Lyon traditionally play high-scoring matches in the Women’s Champions League, aggressively attacking down the flanks, pressing high, and posing a constant threat from set pieces. Despite St. Pölten’s compact approach, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to withstand Lyon’s relentless tempo for the full 90 minutes.
Expected scenario: Lyon will control the game, create numerous chances, and find the net several times. Even if St. Pölten respond with counterattacks, the total goal tally is likely to exceed 6.

Prediction on game Total over 6
Odds: 1.4
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Honduras vs Haiti prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Honduras vs Haiti: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for First Place? Honduras Odds: 1.9 Haiti Recommended 1xBet
Costa Rica vs Nicaragua prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025 Costa Rica Odds: 1.6 Nicaragua Bet now Melbet
Myanmar vs Syria prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Myanmar vs Syria: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 14, 2025 Myanmar Odds: 1.75 Syria Bet now 1xBet
Japan vs Brazil prediction Friendly International 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Japan vs Brazil: Can Japan End Their Winless Streak? Japan Odds: 1.47 Brazil Recommended Mostbet
Maldives vs Tajikistan prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Maldives vs Tajikistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025 Maldives Odds: 1.54 Tajikistan Bet now 1xBet
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Taiwan vs Thailand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Chinese Taipei Odds: 1.7 Thailand Bet now 1xBet
South Korea vs Paraguay prediction Friendly International 14 oct 2025, 07:00 South Korea vs Paraguay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 South Korea Odds: 1.66 Paraguay Recommended Melbet
Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 08:00 Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 14, 2025 Hong Kong Odds: 1.66 Bangladesh Bet now Mostbet
Malaysia vs Laos prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Laos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.58 Laos Bet now Mostbet
Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 09:45 Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Turkmenistan Odds: 1.67 Sri Lanka Recommended Melbet
India vs Singapore prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 10:00 India vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 India Odds: 1.6 Singapore Bet now 1xBet
Somalia vs Mozambique prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 14 oct 2025, 12:00 Somalia vs Mozambique: Can Mozambique Keep Their World Cup Hopes Alive? Somalia Odds: 1.95 Mozambique Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores