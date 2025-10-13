Prediction on game Total over 6 Odds: 1.4 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 15, 2025, Olympique Lyon’s home ground will host the second round match of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, where the French giants take on Austrian side St. Pölten.

Key match facts:

Lyon are unbeaten in their last 12 matches.

Lyon have scored 21 goals in their last 5 games.

St. Pölten have won 2 of their last 5 matches.

St. Pölten have conceded 8 goals in their last 5 games.

The teams have faced each other 2 times.

Head-to-head record: Lyon — 2 wins, draws — 0, St. Pölten — 0 wins.

Their last meeting ended in a commanding 7-0 win for Lyon.

Match preview:

Lyon have long been regarded as one of Europe’s elite clubs, and every one of their Champions League fixtures draws the attention of pundits and fans alike.

The French side are renowned for their high-tempo play, ball control, and dynamic attacking patterns. Lyon make excellent use of the flanks, apply relentless pressing in the opponent’s half, and are always dangerous from set pieces. Their squad depth allows the coach to rotate without sacrificing quality.

St. Pölten, on the other hand, will look to stay compact and organized, focusing on defense and lightning-quick counterattacks. They’ll be hunting for opportunities from set pieces and will rely on their key players’ individual skills to trouble the favorites.

This clash promises plenty of intrigue: Lyon are expected to dominate possession and create a flurry of chances, while the Austrians will do everything they can to frustrate the home side.

Probable lineups:

Lyon: Endler, Bacha, Engen, Renard, Tarciane, Dumornay, Heaps, Albert, Chawinga, Katoto, Diani.

Endler, Bacha, Engen, Renard, Tarciane, Dumornay, Heaps, Albert, Chawinga, Katoto, Diani. St. Pölten: Shluter, Krizaj, Vracevic, Klein, Nagy, Peneau, Laino, Matavkova, Elmore, Brunold, Gutmanm.

Match prediction:

Prediction: total goals over 6.

Lyon traditionally play high-scoring matches in the Women’s Champions League, aggressively attacking down the flanks, pressing high, and posing a constant threat from set pieces. Despite St. Pölten’s compact approach, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to withstand Lyon’s relentless tempo for the full 90 minutes.

Expected scenario: Lyon will control the game, create numerous chances, and find the net several times. Even if St. Pölten respond with counterattacks, the total goal tally is likely to exceed 6.