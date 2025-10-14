"Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years" - Zinedine Zidane reveals the reasons behind his decision to retire

It's exhausting.

The legendary Frenchman still had plenty left to prove.

Details: In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, 53-year-old Zinedine Zidane opened up about the main reason he decided to retire at the age of 34:

“It was a conscious decision. I grew tired of constant travel and living in hotel rooms. Even when we played at home, we’d still go to the hotel. That’s what made me hang up my boots. Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years, but all the traveling really wore me out,” Zidane admitted.

Zidane began his professional career in 1990 by signing with French club Cannes. He also played for Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

Zidane decided to retire in 2006, leaving Real Madrid. Throughout his career, Zidane played 689 matches, scored 125 goals, and provided 145 assists.

Zidane won the Ballon d'Or in 1998 and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000, and 2003.

