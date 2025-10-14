ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years" - Zinedine Zidane reveals the reasons behind his decision to retire

"Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years" - Zinedine Zidane reveals the reasons behind his decision to retire

It's exhausting.
Football news Today, 04:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Zinedine Zidane of France casts a sideways glance during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Final match Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

The legendary Frenchman still had plenty left to prove.

Details: In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, 53-year-old Zinedine Zidane opened up about the main reason he decided to retire at the age of 34:

“It was a conscious decision. I grew tired of constant travel and living in hotel rooms. Even when we played at home, we’d still go to the hotel. That’s what made me hang up my boots. Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years, but all the traveling really wore me out,” Zidane admitted.

Zidane began his professional career in 1990 by signing with French club Cannes. He also played for Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

Zidane decided to retire in 2006, leaving Real Madrid. Throughout his career, Zidane played 689 matches, scored 125 goals, and provided 145 assists.

Zidane won the Ballon d'Or in 1998 and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000, and 2003.

Reminder: Legend returns to coaching! Zidane reaches agreement with French national team

Related teams and leagues
Bordeaux Bordeaux Schedule Bordeaux News Bordeaux Transfers
Cannes Cannes Schedule Cannes News
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
France France Schedule France News
Related Team News
Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Football news Today, 01:49 Good news for Real! Ferland Mendy returns to training after long-term injury
Endrick could move to Juventus Football news Yesterday, 16:53 Endrick could move to Juventus
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 15:43 "The difference between PSG and Real? The difference is that Real is the best club in the world" – Kylian Mbappé
Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid enters the pitch to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 10:00 Hope for the best! Trent and Dani Carvajal could return in time for El Clásico
Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier Football news Yesterday, 03:14 Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier
“A crazy match.” Mbappé on the 2022 World Cup final and whether Argentina deserved to win Football news Yesterday, 02:11 “A crazy match.” Mbappé on the 2022 World Cup final and whether Argentina deserved to win
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores