Philippines vs East Timor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025

Philippines vs East Timor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Philippines Philippines
Asian Cup (Round 4) 14 oct 2025, 07:00
- : -
International,
Timor-Leste Timor-Leste
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
On October 14, in the fourth round of the Asian Cup third stage, the Philippines national team will face East Timor. Read on for a breakdown of both teams’ form and our match prediction.

Match preview

After a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign, the Philippines moved on to the third round of the Asian Cup, where they were drawn into a group with the Maldives, Tajikistan, and East Timor.

Under the guidance of Albert Capellas, the squad picked up seven points in their opening three matches: first, they crushed group outsiders the Maldives 4-1, then drew with Tajikistan, and in the third round, delivered another 4-1 win—this time over East Timor.

East Timor’s start to the third round of qualifying was less impressive. They lost their opener against Tajikistan, conceding early and unable to turn the match around, which ended 1-0. That was followed by a 1-0 win over the Maldives. In the third round, they hosted the Philippines but fell 1-4, scoring their lone goal early in the second half.

Probable line-ups

Philippines: Mendoza, Baccay, Aguinaldo, Tabinas, Kempter, Reyes, Nuholm, Shneider, Lyapold, Gayoso, Cristensen

East Timor: Silva, Sarmento, da Costa, Panji, Correia, Jom, Gali, Osorio, Jose da Costa, Pedro, Mouzinho

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The two teams have met four times, with the Philippines winning three and East Timor claiming one victory
  • The Philippines have won three of their last five matches
  • East Timor have lost seven of their last eight matches

Prediction

I expect an open game with plenty of goals. For the Philippines, this is a chance to solidify their lead in the group and improve their goal difference. My prediction: total over (4) at odds of 1.63

Prediction on game Total over 4
Odds: 1.63
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
