Legend returns to coaching! Zidane reaches agreement with French national team

Zidane set to take charge of France national team.

Former Real Madrid player and coach Zinedine Zidane could be making his return to the dugout.

Details: According to El Nacional, Zidane has been in talks with the French Football Federation over the past few months, and the two sides are reportedly close to finalizing an agreement.

Zidane will take over as head coach of the French national team immediately after the 2026 World Cup, when current manager Didier Deschamps, who has been at the helm of Les Bleus since 2012, steps down.

Zinedine Zidane held various roles at Real Madrid and took charge of the first team in January 2016. Over two seasons, he won three Champions League titles, the La Liga trophy, and several other honors. In 2017, he was named the world's best coach. After clinching a third consecutive Champions League in 2018, Zidane left but returned to the club in 2019.

For the record: Mbappé has shared his thoughts on the possible appointment of Zidane as France's head coach.