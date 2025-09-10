Mbappé shares his thoughts on the next France head coach

What the team’s biggest star thinks.

France have made a strong start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, which will be Didier Deschamps’ final stint as head coach. Speculation about his successor is already swirling, and now Kylian Mbappé has given his take.

Details: In an interview with L’Équipe, the forward was asked about the possible appointment of Zinedine Zidane. According to him, nobody would oppose such a decision, and if Zidane were to take charge, that would be great. But even if another coach is chosen, that would be fine too.

Quote: “Zidane as the next coach of France? Nobody would say no. Only he can say no. If it’s him, great! If it’s someone else, that’s fine too. He’s the only figure in French football history who holds almost every right,” Mbappé stated.

France defeated Ukraine 2-0 and Iceland 2-1 in their opening two qualifiers. Next, they face Azerbaijan at home and a return fixture against Iceland away. Victories in those matches would already seal Les Bleus’ place at the World Cup.

