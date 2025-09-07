Former Barcelona player Oriol Romeu may continue his career in Saudi Arabia

Al-Shabab shows interest in the Spanish midfielder.

Details: According to MARCA and Arab media, Saudi club Al-Shabab is interested in the former Barcelona player. The team already features Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, and is managed by former Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil.

An online meeting between the player's representatives and the club's management from Riyadh is expected soon to continue negotiations. Sources close to Romeu confirm that after leaving the Blaugrana, he has received numerous offers, and a final decision on his future has not yet been made.

Last season, he was on loan at Girona, making 31 appearances under Michel. The Catalan club also considered bringing him back this summer, but a deal ultimately did not materialize.

