RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Former Barcelona player Oriol Romeu may continue his career in Saudi Arabia

Former Barcelona player Oriol Romeu may continue his career in Saudi Arabia

Al-Shabab shows interest in the Spanish midfielder.
Transfer news Today, 15:05
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Ромеу https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1963839762051240065

Details: According to MARCA and Arab media, Saudi club Al-Shabab is interested in the former Barcelona player. The team already features Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, and is managed by former Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil.

See also: Czech Republic vs Saudi Arabia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 8, 2025

An online meeting between the player's representatives and the club's management from Riyadh is expected soon to continue negotiations. Sources close to Romeu confirm that after leaving the Blaugrana, he has received numerous offers, and a final decision on his future has not yet been made.

Last season, he was on loan at Girona, making 31 appearances under Michel. The Catalan club also considered bringing him back this summer, but a deal ultimately did not materialize.

Recall: Barcelona decided to terminate the contract with the 33-year-old midfielder

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Al-Shabab Al-Shabab Schedule Al-Shabab News Al-Shabab Transfers
Related Team News
Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early Football news Today, 12:34 Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early
Родри Football news Today, 12:27 Rodri names his possible successor for the Ballon d'Or: Yamal or Dembélé?
Гарсия Football news Today, 11:58 Barcelona wants to extend Eric García's contract
Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid Football news Today, 09:26 Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid
Альварес Transfer news Today, 09:24 A top transfer is brewing in La Liga: Julián Álvarez wants to join Barcelona
Dean Huijsen Football news Today, 03:47 Dean Huijsen: "Barcelona players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico!"
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores