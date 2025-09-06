RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Czech Republic vs Saudi Arabia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 8, 2025

Czech Republic vs Saudi Arabia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Czechia vs Saudi Arabia prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Czechia
Czechia Czechia Schedule Czechia News
Friendly International Friendly International Fixtures Friendly International Predictions
08 sep 2025, 13:15
- : -
International,
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Schedule Saudi Arabia News
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Czechia
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the international friendlies in the run-up to the national teams' campaigns will take place on Monday at the Malšovická Arena in the Czech Republic, where the hosts will face Saudi Arabia. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this matchup with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The Czech Republic heads into this friendly in excellent form. The team confidently leads its qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup, having secured four wins in five matches. Even a heavy defeat to Croatia did not affect the overall mood: a victory over Montenegro (2-0) restored confidence and confirmed their stability.

A key factor is the attack led by Patrik Schick, who continues to regularly trouble opposing defenses. The strength of the Czech side lies in its balance—a compact midfield and assured defensive play allow them to control the tempo of the game.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is still searching for its optimal form. After a disappointing run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they lost to both Mexico and the USA, the team has played only one friendly. It’s worth noting that the win over North Macedonia (2-1) was a breath of fresh air, but overall inconsistency remains a glaring issue.

Hervé Renard’s men are struggling in attack—their finishing remains a weak spot, while the defense consistently makes costly errors. Against a strong and organized Czech team, the visitors will need to give their all to avoid a heavy defeat.

Probable line-ups

  • Czech Republic: Stanek; Dudera, Holes, Krejci, Zeleny; Soucek, Cerv; Kusey, Schulz, Provod; Schick
  • Saudi Arabia: Al-Aqeedi; Al-Busail, Madou, Al-Amri, Abdulhamid, Majrashi; Al-Buraikan, Al-Johani, Al-Hassan, Al-Oboud; Al-Shehri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Czech Republic has won five of its last six matches.
  • Saudi Arabia has managed just one victory in its last four outings.
  • In their previous head-to-head, the Czech Republic beat Saudi Arabia 2-0.

Prediction

The Czech Republic consistently controls its matches and looks like a clear favorite at home. Saudi Arabia, by contrast, is in crisis and is showing unstable results. We believe the best bet here is on a "Czech Republic win" at odds of 1.65.

