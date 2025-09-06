RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Libya vs Eswatini prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Libya vs Eswatini prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
08 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of Matchday 8 in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Monday at the stadium in Tripoli, where the Libya national team will host Eswatini. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter with high chances of success.

Match preview

Libya are conducting their qualifying campaign with confidence and are rightfully considered contenders to continue their fight for a World Cup spot. The "Mediterranean Knights" build their game intelligently from the back, capitalizing on even the slightest opportunities up front—an approach that has already brought them crucial wins and kept them near the top of the table. At home, the team traditionally look composed and are adept at withstanding pressure, making them favorites for this clash.

Libya's main strength remains the experience of players accustomed to tense matches in African competitions. The victory over Angola showcased their character and ability to turn crucial moments in their favor. Now, the hosts have a great chance to consolidate their position and ramp up the intrigue in the group.

Eswatini, by contrast, appear to be one of the weakest teams in this qualifying campaign. They are still searching for their first win, and the defeat to Cameroon only highlighted the gulf in class between them and the continent's top sides. The team creates very few chances in attack, while defensive lapses are a recurring issue—reflected in their results.

Playing away remains a real challenge for Eswatini, with defeats and not even a hint of success casting a negative shadow. The lack of standout leaders and limited resources put them in a tough spot ahead of their trip to Tripoli. Their main objective will be to hold the line at the back and try to avoid a heavy defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Libya: Al-Mugasi; Ben Ali, El-Mesmari, Fathi, El-Kahroubi; Abushena, El-Marimi, El-Houni; Mabrouk, Buhasha, El-Hadji
  • Eswatini: Mabokela; Dlamini, Ngkambe, Sibongiseni, Masauku; Thabane, Ndlovu, Sibusiso, Mavimbela; Jabulani, Mtsapela

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Libya have won their last two matches against Eswatini, including a 1-0 victory away from home.
  • Eswatini have picked up just two points in the current qualifying cycle.
  • Matches between these teams rarely see more than two goals scored.

Prediction

Libya are clear favorites: the team consistently pick up points at home and display disciplined football. Eswatini, on the other hand, have struggled in both attack and defense, leaving their chances slim. The optimal bet is under 2.5 goals, given the hosts' cautious style and the visitors' low scoring rate.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
