Uganda vs Somalia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 September 2025

One of the matches of the 8th round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Monday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, where Uganda will host the Somalia national team. I’m offering a tip on this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Uganda continues its fight for a spot at the top of the table and has been delivering convincing results at home. The emphatic 4-0 demolition of Mozambique was a vivid display of the team’s potential when all departments work in harmony. The coaching staff’s approach prioritizes disciplined defending and rapid transitions into attack—tactics that pay off against opponents of varying quality.

However, the Cranes’ results can hardly be called consistent—three wins and three defeats with no draws show the team sometimes lacks composure. Yet, at home, Uganda looks confident and this is where they are able to secure crucial points. The squad’s experience and depth make the hosts clear favorites.

Somalia remains the main underdog of the group, having earned just a single point throughout the campaign. The team consistently struggles with defensive lapses and a lack of creativity up front, as evidenced by the heavy 0-3 defeat to Guinea. Their poor away form only adds to the skepticism—three losses in four matches on the road leave little room for optimism.

Somalia’s tactical blueprint is usually built around defense, but its execution falls far short of the mark. Against more organized teams, Somalia quickly loses shape and concedes goals in bunches. Mentally, the squad also appears deflated: the lack of victories has taken a toll on the players’ confidence.

Probable lineups

  • Uganda: Mutakubwa, Kizito, Torach, Mukundane, Achai, Okello, Ssebagala, Sserunjogi, Mpande, Watambala, Ssemugabi
  • Somalia: Hama, Mohamed, Gigli, Salim, Ali, Elmi, Abdullahi, Suleiman, Shirva, Marsis, Ahmed

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Uganda has won all five previous encounters against Somalia.
  • Somalia has not won a single match in the current qualifying cycle, picking up only one point.
  • In recent home matches, Uganda has averaged more than two goals scored per game.

Prediction

Uganda enters the match as the clear favorite: home support, a higher squad quality, and game stability give them a distinct edge. Somalia cannot keep up in attack and regularly makes critical errors at the back. The best bet is Uganda to win with a -1.5 handicap, taking into account the difference in class and head-to-head statistics.

