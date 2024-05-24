For the first time in his career. Inter coach named the best in the Serie A season

Inter Milan's head coach, Simone Inzaghi, has been recognized as the best in the current Serie A season.

This award is bestowed by a special jury comprising directors of sports newspapers who assess coaches based on sporting criteria, the quality of their team's play, as well as their behavior and adherence to the rules of fair play during matches.

In the current season, Inter has become the champion of Serie A. Their team has amassed 93 points after 37 rounds, with one more game still to play. For Simone Inzaghi, this is his first award as the best coach of the year in Serie A.

🏆 Il Philadelphia 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 va a...

SIMONE INZAGHI 🎉👏 pic.twitter.com/PEvZYV7ff0 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) May 24, 2024

It's worth noting that Inter offered Inzaghi a contract extension for two years with the possibility of an additional year. His current contract runs until the summer of 2025. Under the new contract, his annual salary will increase by more than 30% to 6 million euros per season, excluding bonuses.

Inter Milan has transitioned ownership to a new company, Oaktree Capital. Inter's president, Steven Zhang, is required to repay a €395 million loan to Oaktree Capital Management, but it seems he is unable to do so. Consequently, the American company has taken control of the Milanese club.