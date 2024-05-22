BREAKING! Inter Milan has officially welcomed new owners

Inter Milan has transitioned into the ownership of a new company, Oaktree Capital, as stated in an official letter.

Recall that Football Italia reported that Inter's president, Steven Zhang, was required to repay a €395 million loan to Oaktree Capital Management, but it seems he was unable to do so. Consequently, the American company has taken control of the Milanese club.

Additionally, Zhang attempted to secure a new loan from Pimco, but the negotiations fell through. In an official statement released on Saturday, the Nerazzurri president stated that he had done everything possible to find a peaceful resolution with Oaktree.

Inter wishes to extend the contract with coach Simone Inzaghi with an increased salary. Inter has offered Inzaghi a contract extension for two years, with the possibility of extending it for an additional year.

It is worth reminding that the Italian Serie A named the best coach in April. The prestigious award went to Inter's head coach Simone Inzaghi. This marks the Italian coach's third such award this season.