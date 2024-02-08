Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 17:06
The list of the 100 highest-paid athletes includes players from eight different sports and 25 countries, as reported by Sportico.

It has been revealed that these 100 athletes collectively earned $5.4 billion in total income. This sum comprises $4.2 billion in salaries and prize money, as well as $1.2 billion off the field, court, pitch, or track.

At the top of the list of earners in 2023 is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward earned $275 million. In second place is Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who earned $203 million in 2023. Rounding out the top three is Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, with earnings totaling $130 million.

The top 10 earners in 2023 according to Sportico:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) - $275 million
  2. Jon Rahm (Golf) - $203 million
  3. Lionel Messi (Football) - $130 million
  4. LeBron James (Basketball) - $125.7 million
  5. Kylian Mbappé (Football) - $125 million
  6. Neymar (Football) - $121 million
  7. Stephen Curry (Basketball) - $98.9 million
  8. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball) - $88.4 million
  9. Kevin Durant (Basketball) - $86.9 million
  10. Patrick Mahomes (American Football) - $84.3 million

