Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023

The list of the 100 highest-paid athletes includes players from eight different sports and 25 countries, as reported by Sportico.

It has been revealed that these 100 athletes collectively earned $5.4 billion in total income. This sum comprises $4.2 billion in salaries and prize money, as well as $1.2 billion off the field, court, pitch, or track.

At the top of the list of earners in 2023 is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward earned $275 million. In second place is Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who earned $203 million in 2023. Rounding out the top three is Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, with earnings totaling $130 million.

The top 10 earners in 2023 according to Sportico:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) - $275 million Jon Rahm (Golf) - $203 million Lionel Messi (Football) - $130 million LeBron James (Basketball) - $125.7 million Kylian Mbappé (Football) - $125 million Neymar (Football) - $121 million Stephen Curry (Basketball) - $98.9 million Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball) - $88.4 million Kevin Durant (Basketball) - $86.9 million Patrick Mahomes (American Football) - $84.3 million

