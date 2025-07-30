Florian Wirtz receives man of the match award worth just 2% of his weekly salary

Liverpool played a friendly match against Yokohama Marinos and secured a 3-1 victory. The most valuable player of the game received an unusual prize.

Details: Florian Wirtz was named man of the match and was awarded one million Japanese yen. Converted to euros, that's about €5,848. This amount is just over 2% of his weekly salary at Liverpool.

Florian Wirtz scored and picked up Man of the Match in a win against Yokohama F. Marinos.



Currently, Liverpool are holding their pre-season training camp in Japan, and before the friendly kicked off at the Yokohama stadium, there was a moving ceremony in memory of the tragically deceased Diogo Jota and his brother.

