Flamengo aims to hijack Emerson from Besiktas. What's happening?

Emerson Royal had become Besiktas’s top target, and it seemed that all the details were settled. However, at the last moment, Flamengo burst into the negotiations with stunning speed.

Details: Fabrizio Romano had already dropped his signature "here we go" on Emerson’s move to Besiktas, but just hours later, reports emerged that the deal could collapse. The reason? Brazilian giants Flamengo have aggressively entered the race, pushing hard in talks.

The Besiktas president stated that the club may pull out of the deal, even though the player has already completed all necessary procedures. Now, the ball is in Milan’s and Emerson’s court as they consider their next steps.

Reminder: West Ham is close to finalizing the signing of former Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters. He was previously on the verge of joining Besiktas, but the Turkish club withdrew from the transfer after the player requested to postpone his trip to Istanbul for a medical.