RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Flamengo aims to hijack Emerson from Besiktas. What's happening?

Flamengo aims to hijack Emerson from Besiktas. What's happening?

The transfer saga of the full-back continues.
Football news Today, 16:14
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Flamengo aims to hijack Emerson from Besiktas. What's happening? Getty Images

Emerson Royal had become Besiktas’s top target, and it seemed that all the details were settled. However, at the last moment, Flamengo burst into the negotiations with stunning speed.

Details: Fabrizio Romano had already dropped his signature "here we go" on Emerson’s move to Besiktas, but just hours later, reports emerged that the deal could collapse. The reason? Brazilian giants Flamengo have aggressively entered the race, pushing hard in talks.

The Besiktas president stated that the club may pull out of the deal, even though the player has already completed all necessary procedures. Now, the ball is in Milan’s and Emerson’s court as they consider their next steps.

Reminder: West Ham is close to finalizing the signing of former Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters. He was previously on the verge of joining Besiktas, but the Turkish club withdrew from the transfer after the player requested to postpone his trip to Istanbul for a medical.

Related teams and leagues
Besiktas Besiktas Schedule Besiktas News Besiktas Transfers
Flamengo Flamengo Schedule Flamengo News Flamengo Transfers
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 0 FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Milsami Orhei
0
90’
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK 24 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:45 De La Cruz Fires Back at Flamengo Doctor: “Don’t Let Anyone Tell You What You Can’t Do” Football news Today, 16:41 Boca Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina with Pressure to Bounce Back Football news Today, 16:21 Palacios Pushes Back After Boca Snub: “Why So Much Hostility?” Football news Today, 16:14 Flamengo aims to hijack Emerson from Besiktas. What's happening? Football news Today, 15:41 Transfer edging closer. Chelsea agree personal terms with Hato Football news Today, 14:54 Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach takes charge – Young Africans announce new head coach Football news Today, 14:32 Official: Hugo Ekitike joins Liverpool Motorsport News Today, 14:02 No transfer on the horizon. Toto Wolff denies rumors about Verstappen joining Mercedes Football news Today, 13:38 Marcus Rashford gives first comments after moving to Barcelona Football news Today, 13:16 QPR officially unveil young South African footballer
Sport Predictions
Football 24 july 2025 Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores