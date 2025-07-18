West Ham snatch coveted player from Besiktas

West Ham have already made two signings in the summer transfer window, securing the permanent deal for Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and bringing in Malik Diuof from Sparta Prague. But the Hammers aren’t stopping there—they’re further strengthening their squad.

Details: According to The Athletic, the London club is finalizing the signing of former Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters. The player was close to joining Besiktas, but the Turkish side pulled out of the deal after he requested to postpone his trip to Istanbul for a medical check.

The club has offered the defender a three-year contract with an option for a further year, aiming to keep him in the Premier League. This isn’t the first time West Ham have tried to sign Walker-Peters.

Last summer, Southampton held talks with the Hammers about a deal involving Flynn Downes, with Walker-Peters potentially moving the other way. However, that proposed deal ultimately fell through.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that the London club is ready to sell Niclas Füllkrug this summer.