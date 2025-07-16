West Ham ready to sell Füllkrug this summer

The transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug to West Ham a year ago was met with high hopes. However, the German forward ultimately failed to deliver, prompting the Hammers to make a decision regarding his future.

Details: According to Football Insider, the London club is prepared to sell Füllkrug this summer and has already identified his replacement: Sassuolo striker Andrea Pinamonti, who spent last season on loan at Genoa and scored 11 goals across all competitions.

Currently, the Hammers are left with Füllkrug and young Callum Marshall, as Michail Antonio is unavailable and both Danny Ings and Mohammed Kudus have departed the club.

The potential signing of Pinamonti could spell the end of Füllkrug's career at West Ham. Brentford and several Bundesliga clubs have also expressed interest in the Italian striker, so the Hammers can't afford to delay negotiations.

Reminder: Earlier, West Ham had been linked with a move for former Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilón.