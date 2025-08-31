RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record

First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record

The Englishman scores in the Premier League for the first time since 2019
Football news Today, 11:12
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record Photo: x.com/StokeyyG2

Brighton pulled off a sensational home victory over Manchester City in the third round of the Premier League.

The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Citizens, with Erling Haaland once again finding the back of the net. However, after the break, the Seagulls turned the match on its head thanks to goals from Milner and Gruda.

Remarkably, the former England international scored his first goal for Brighton and his first in the Premier League since December 26, 2019. James also became the oldest penalty scorer in Premier League history. At the time of today's match, he was 39 years and 239 days old. Interestingly, the goalkeeper he beat, James Trafford, was born exactly one month before Milner made his Premier League debut back in 2002.

It is worth noting that before the start of the current season, the midfielder extended his contract with Brighton until the end of the campaign.

