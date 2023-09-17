Fiorentina defeated Atalanta in a goal match

Fiorentina and Atalanta met in the fourth round of Serie A at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

After three rounds, Atalanta scored six points. Fiorentina had four points in the asset. The guests opened the score in the 20th minute with the efforts of Compiners. Already after 15 minutes, the home team equalized thanks to Bonaventura's goal, and in the last minute of the first half, Fiorentina was able to take the lead. Martinez Cuarta scored the goal.

Atalanta was able to equalize at the start of the second half. Lukman became the author of the scored goal. However, Fiorentina played sharper and had more chances to score, so their goal was expected. In the 76th minute, Christian Kouame scored the winning goal for Fiorentina.

"Violets" celebrate a narrow 3:2 victory, collect seven points and go to seventh place in Serie A.

Series A. Fourth round

"Fiorentina" - "Atalanta" - 3:2

Goals: 0:1 - 20 Compiners, 1:1 - 35 Bonaventure, 2:1 - 45 Martinez Cuarta, 2:2 - 55 Lukman, 3:2 - 76 Kouame