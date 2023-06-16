Fenerbahce intends to host two Inter players at once

Turkish Fenerbahce intends to make two big transfers of Inter players at once.

They are talking about the acquisition of forwards Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the club has already made an official offer to the 37-year-old Bosnian.

At the same time, talks with Correa, 28, continue, as the player is waiting for other offers.

Note that Dzeko could be signed as a free agent.