Fantastic scoring. Bayern set Bundesliga record

The German machine is unstoppable

In the fourth round of the Bundesliga, Bayern confidently thrashed Hoffenheim 4-1 and achieved a historic milestone.

Details: With this victory, Bayern have now scored 18 goals in the first four rounds of the season, setting a new Bundesliga record for the most goals in the opening four matches.

18 – FC Bayern Munich have scored 18 goals in the first four games of this Bundesliga season, a new BL record in the first four games of a season. Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/tmJAMcQ2QT — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 20, 2025

In the Bundesliga, the Munich club has won all four matches, and if you count all competitions this season, Vincent Kompany’s side has claimed victory in all seven games so far.

In the next round, the Munich side will host Werder Bremen. The match is scheduled for September 26 at 20:30 Central European Time.

Reminder: Harry Kane scored his second hat-trick of the season.