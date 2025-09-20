Fantastic scoring. Bayern set Bundesliga record
The German machine is unstoppable
Football news Today, 15:30Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the fourth round of the Bundesliga, Bayern confidently thrashed Hoffenheim 4-1 and achieved a historic milestone.
Details: With this victory, Bayern have now scored 18 goals in the first four rounds of the season, setting a new Bundesliga record for the most goals in the opening four matches.
In the Bundesliga, the Munich club has won all four matches, and if you count all competitions this season, Vincent Kompany’s side has claimed victory in all seven games so far.
In the next round, the Munich side will host Werder Bremen. The match is scheduled for September 26 at 20:30 Central European Time.
Reminder: Harry Kane scored his second hat-trick of the season.