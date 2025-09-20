Get the Golden Boot ready! Harry Kane scores his second hat-trick of the season

The Englishman is in sensational form

Bayern Munich, in the fourth round of the German Bundesliga, faced Hoffenheim away.

Vincent Kompany's men dominated the match from start to finish and secured another victory. The opposition was defeated 4-1, and the match turned into a showcase for Harry Kane.

The England striker bagged all three goals, recording his second hat-trick of the season. Remarkably, the 32-year-old forward has scored an astonishing seven goals in Bayern's last three matches.

3-0 Bayern Munich.



GOOOOOOOAAAALLLL HARRY KANE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HE HAS HAS SCORED A HATTRICK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HIS SECOND HATTRICK OF THE SEASON AND HIS 9TH BUNDESLIGA HATTRICK IN TOTAL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🏴🌟 pic.twitter.com/MERPyL1LGd — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 20, 2025

After four rounds, Bayern sit atop the league table with a perfect record. Kane himself has already scored 13 goals in seven matches this season, eight of them coming in Bundesliga fixtures.