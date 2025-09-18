Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 20, 2025, as part of Matchday 5 in the English Premier League, Fulham will host Brentford in London. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Fulham

Fulham continues to hold its ground as a solid mid-table side in the Premier League. Last season, the club finished 11th, 11 points adrift of the European qualification zone. The new campaign has started on a confident note: in five official matches, Fulham has suffered just one defeat. They kicked off with back-to-back 1-1 draws against Brighton and Manchester United, followed by a 0-2 loss to Chelsea in a London derby. However, in the most recent round, Fulham delighted their home fans with a 1-0 victory over Leeds and now sit 11th in the table with 5 points. So far this season, Fulham remains unbeaten at home.

The team has also impressed in the EFL Cup, defeating Bristol City 2-0 in the round of 32, setting up a clash with Cambridge United in the next stage. In head-to-head matches at home against Brentford, Fulham holds a slight edge—3 wins to 2 losses over the past five encounters. These fixtures are traditionally open affairs, with the last four meetings producing over 2.5 goals.

Brentford

In recent years, Brentford has also firmly established themselves as a Premier League mid-table team. Last season, they finished 10th, just two points ahead of Fulham. This season got off to a rocky start with a defeat to Nottingham in the opening round. However, they quickly bounced back, edging Aston Villa 1-0 at home. Results then dipped: a loss to Sunderland and a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the last matchday. As a result, Brentford currently sit 12th in the standings with 4 points.

Despite this, the Bees impressed in the EFL Cup, knocking out two tough opponents. In the round of 64, Brentford confidently saw off Bournemouth 2-0, and in the round of 32, they got past Aston Villa on penalties to reach the round of 16. In recent head-to-head meetings with Fulham, Brentford have struggled: winless in their last three, managing just a draw and suffering two defeats.

Probable lineups

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Muniz.

Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Muniz. Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Thiago, Schade.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Fulham are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.

6 of Fulham's last 6 games have finished under 2.5 goals.

Brentford are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 matches.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Brentford's last 7 matches.

Fulham have won 3 of their last 4 home games against Brentford.

Fulham are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 head-to-heads.

7 of the last 8 meetings between these teams have seen over 2.5 goals.

Fulham vs Brentford match prediction

Both teams have started the season fairly well. Fulham have lost just once in official matches, showing consistency both in the league and the cup. Brentford's start was a bit shakier, but they've impressed in the EFL Cup, knocking out strong opponents to reach the round of 16. In recent head-to-heads, Fulham have held the upper hand, regularly coming out on top against Brentford. These matches are typically tense and high-scoring, so it's reasonable to expect goals at both ends in the upcoming fixture. My pick for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.76.