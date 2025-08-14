RU RU ES ES FR FR
Expert advises Liverpool to focus not on Isak, but on a central defender

Setting different priorities.
Football news Today, 07:47
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Liverpool spent the summer transfer window working on attacking reinforcements, almost neglecting their defense. With Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, it would be wise to focus on a major defensive upgrade—something experts are highlighting.

Details: Sky Sports journalist Paul Merson made it clear that Liverpool urgently needs to strengthen at centre-back, insisting the club should be prioritizing this position instead of chasing Alexander Isak.

Quote: "There’s a lot of talk about the possible transfer of Isak: some people believe that Liverpool will instantly become Premier League favourites if they sign the Newcastle striker. Some say that with Isak, the title race would be over.

But I don’t see the title as a foregone conclusion—with or without Isak. If I were at Liverpool, I’d be looking for a central defender first, not a forward. That should be Arne Slot’s top priority, as his main options at centre-back are Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez," Merson said.

