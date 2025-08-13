Prediction on game Al Masry SC Total over 1 Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the second round of the Egyptian Premier League, El-Gaish will face Al-Masry on Thursday, August 14. Kick-off is set for 19:00 CET. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

El-Gaish vs Al-Masry: match preview

Last season, El-Gaish failed to qualify for the championship group and competed in the second nine. The team collected 29 points and finished third in this group, placing 12th overall. El-Gaish kicked off the new campaign with a draw against Smouha, who also played in the relegation group last year, finishing 1-1. Although Smouha looked sharper in attack and had more chances to win, their finishing let them down.

Al-Masry competed in the championship group last season but missed out on the top three and continental cup football. The team tallied 42 points, five shy of third place. Al-Masry started the new season in style, defeating Al-Ittihad 3-1 at home. It’s a confident start for a side clearly aiming for a top-three finish this year.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

El-Gaish are winless in their last five matches: four draws and one defeat.

Al-Masry have won their last four matches.

Al-Masry have conceded at least one goal in four of their last five games.

Last season, Al-Masry beat El-Gaish 2-0.

Probable lineups

El-Gaish: Masoud, Camacho, Mansour, Hassan Magdy, Samir, Meteb, Shawky, Mohareb, Khawaga, Tarek, Wadi.

Al-Masry: Gad, Amr Ismail, El Mohamady, Eid, Sobhi, El Gohary, Samadu, Makhlouf, Hamada, Degmum, Mohsen.

Prediction

Al-Masry are one of the favorites this season and genuine contenders for a top-three finish. El-Gaish will need to give everything to break into the championship group, and matches like this will truly test their ambitions. In my view, Al-Masry are the favorites here, but it won’t be a walk in the park. My bet: Al-Masry individual total over 1 at odds of 1.9.