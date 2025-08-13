RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions El-Gaish vs Al-Masry: can Al-Masry claim victory in round two?

El-Gaish vs Al-Masry: can Al-Masry claim victory in round two?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Masry SC prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Almasryofficial
Tala'ea El Gaish
Tala'ea El Gaish Tala'ea El Gaish Schedule Tala'ea El Gaish News Tala'ea El Gaish Transfers
Premier League Egypt Premier League Egypt Table Premier League Egypt Fixtures Premier League Egypt Predictions
14 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Masry SC
Al Masry SC Al Masry SC Schedule Al Masry SC News Al Masry SC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Al Masry SC Total over 1
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the second round of the Egyptian Premier League, El-Gaish will face Al-Masry on Thursday, August 14. Kick-off is set for 19:00 CET. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

El-Gaish vs Al-Masry: match preview

Last season, El-Gaish failed to qualify for the championship group and competed in the second nine. The team collected 29 points and finished third in this group, placing 12th overall. El-Gaish kicked off the new campaign with a draw against Smouha, who also played in the relegation group last year, finishing 1-1. Although Smouha looked sharper in attack and had more chances to win, their finishing let them down.

Al-Masry competed in the championship group last season but missed out on the top three and continental cup football. The team tallied 42 points, five shy of third place. Al-Masry started the new season in style, defeating Al-Ittihad 3-1 at home. It’s a confident start for a side clearly aiming for a top-three finish this year.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • El-Gaish are winless in their last five matches: four draws and one defeat.
  • Al-Masry have won their last four matches.
  • Al-Masry have conceded at least one goal in four of their last five games.
  • Last season, Al-Masry beat El-Gaish 2-0.

Probable lineups

  • El-Gaish: Masoud, Camacho, Mansour, Hassan Magdy, Samir, Meteb, Shawky, Mohareb, Khawaga, Tarek, Wadi.
  • Al-Masry: Gad, Amr Ismail, El Mohamady, Eid, Sobhi, El Gohary, Samadu, Makhlouf, Hamada, Degmum, Mohsen.

Prediction

Al-Masry are one of the favorites this season and genuine contenders for a top-three finish. El-Gaish will need to give everything to break into the championship group, and matches like this will truly test their ambitions. In my view, Al-Masry are the favorites here, but it won’t be a walk in the park. My bet: Al-Masry individual total over 1 at odds of 1.9.

Prediction on game Al Masry SC Total over 1
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Durban City vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Durban City vs Chippa United: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Durban City Odds: 1.72 Chippa United Recommended Melbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham prediction UEFA Super Cup Today, 15:00 PSG vs Tottenham: Who will claim the UEFA Super Cup? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.45 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Morocco vs Zambia prediction African Nations Championship 14 aug 2025, 10:00 Morocco vs Zambia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 14, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.59 Zambia Bet now Mostbet
ZED FC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 10:00 ZED vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 2.08 Ceramica Cleopatra Recommended Mostbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 10:00 Al-Ittihad vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 14, 2025 Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.91 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1xBet
KuPS vs RFS prediction Europa League 14 aug 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs RFS: Can RFS stage a comeback and advance? KuPS Odds: 1.63 RFS Bet now 1xBet
Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague prediction Europa Conference League 14 aug 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prague: Can Ararat-Armenia pull off a sensational upset? Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.66 Sparta Prague Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies 14 aug 2025, 12:00 Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.74 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
FC Midtjylland vs Fredrikstad prediction Europa League 14 aug 2025, 12:00 Midtjylland vs Fredrikstad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025 FC Midtjylland Odds: 1.55 Fredrikstad Bet now Mostbet
Paksi SE vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League 14 aug 2025, 13:00 Paksi – Polissya: Can Polissya hold on to their commanding lead? Paksi SE Odds: 1.82 Polissya Zhytomyr Recommended Mostbet
Pyramids FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 13:00 Pyramids vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.65 Ismaily SC Bet now Melbet
Angola vs DR Congo prediction African Nations Championship 14 aug 2025, 13:00 Angola vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Angola Odds: 1.6 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores