Excellent Form: Harry Kane Breaks Another England Record

The Englishman is in sensational shape.

England faced Latvia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, and one of the Three Lions’ stars has written his name into national team history.

Details: In this match, Harry Kane netted a brace against the Latvians, surpassing an England record. According to Opta, the striker has now scored more than once in a game for England on 13 occasions, breaking Nat Lofthouse’s long-standing record of 12.

13 - Harry Kane has scored more than one goal in a match for England for the 13th time - a new Three Lions record, surpassing Nat Lofthouse's 12. Baker's. pic.twitter.com/5KUsDr1iWi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo also found the net, scoring his 40th goal in World Cup qualifiers — making him the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history, overtaking Carlos Ruiz.

Reminder: Manchester United no longer consider Thomas Tuchel a potential replacement for Rúben Amorim should the Portuguese manager leave his post mid-season.