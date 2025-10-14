ES ES FR FR
Excellent Form: Harry Kane Breaks Another England Record

The Englishman is in sensational shape.
Football news Today, 15:54
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
England faced Latvia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, and one of the Three Lions’ stars has written his name into national team history.

Details: In this match, Harry Kane netted a brace against the Latvians, surpassing an England record. According to Opta, the striker has now scored more than once in a game for England on 13 occasions, breaking Nat Lofthouse’s long-standing record of 12.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo also found the net, scoring his 40th goal in World Cup qualifiers — making him the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history, overtaking Carlos Ruiz.

Reminder: Manchester United no longer consider Thomas Tuchel a potential replacement for Rúben Amorim should the Portuguese manager leave his post mid-season.

