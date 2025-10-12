Manchester United drops idea of appointing Thomas Tuchel

Club management rules out hiring the German coach

Manchester United is no longer considering Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Rúben Amorim if the Portuguese coach leaves his post mid-season. Since January, Tuchel has been at the helm of the England national team.

According to The Sun, the club's management has ruled out the option of bringing in the German manager, despite the fact that in the summer of 2024 both parties already held talks when United was searching for Erik ten Hag's successor. At that time, club co-owner Jim Ratcliffe personally met with Tuchel.

The 52-year-old coach has a contract with the Football Association until the end of the 2026 World Cup, and Tuchel is not expected to step down as head of the Three Lions before his deal expires.