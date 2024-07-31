Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is close to a move to Marseille, but negotiations have become somewhat difficult. And that's where the former Canaries player came to the rescue.

So, at Arsenal with Nketiah crossed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who now represents Marseille. And it was he who invited the 25-year-old forward to Roberto De Zerbi's team, as the Gabonese himself reported in his account in X (previously - Twitter).

Thus, under one of the posts, a fan asked Aubameyang to talk to Nketiah and contribute to the move of the current "canonier" to Marseille, to which the forward himself replied: "Already done".

Déjà fait — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) July 31, 2024

It is added that the French club is ready to give 20 million euros for Nketiah, but Arsenal believe that the forward is worth much more and is not ready to accept Marseille's offer.

Nketiah has reportedly already agreed a five-year contract with Marseille and is in favour of a move to Roberto De Zerbi's team. Marseille are keen to finalise the deal and are hoping to convince Arsenal with their latest offer.