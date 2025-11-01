ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout

Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout

"The Toffees" target Senegalese forward
Transfer news Today, 12:55
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout https://x.com/FCBayern/status/1973110011376050191

Everton are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea.

Details: According to Football Insider, the German club is unlikely to exercise the £70 million buyout option, as Jackson has yet to convince the coaching staff of his consistency. The forward has made 10 appearances and scored only 2 goals.

Meanwhile, Everton are considering a move for the 24-year-old this summer, should Chelsea be willing to let him go on more favorable terms. The Merseysiders are searching for attacking reinforcements and see Jackson as a player with potential who could thrive in the Premier League with regular game time.

Reminder: Everton are also planning to re-sign Richarlison.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after rough foul Football news Today, 14:42 Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after reckless foul
After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team Football news Today, 12:28 After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team
“They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash Football news Today, 11:33 “They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash
Andrey Santos Transfer news Today, 07:45 New target for Manchester United! Andrey Santos could leave Chelsea
Tottenham vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Tottenham vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Maresca Gives Update on Palmer’s Recovery Football news Yesterday, 11:20 Maresca Gives Update on Palmer’s Recovery
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores