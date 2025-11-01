Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout

"The Toffees" target Senegalese forward

Everton are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea.

Details: According to Football Insider, the German club is unlikely to exercise the £70 million buyout option, as Jackson has yet to convince the coaching staff of his consistency. The forward has made 10 appearances and scored only 2 goals.

Meanwhile, Everton are considering a move for the 24-year-old this summer, should Chelsea be willing to let him go on more favorable terms. The Merseysiders are searching for attacking reinforcements and see Jackson as a player with potential who could thrive in the Premier League with regular game time.

Reminder: Everton are also planning to re-sign Richarlison.