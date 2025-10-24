ES ES FR FR
"The Toffees" are in need of attacking reinforcements.
Football news Today, 04:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Everton plans to re-sign Richarlison. Tottenham ready to let the player go Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images

The transfer could happen as early as January.

Details: According to TeamTalk, Liverpool's Everton is looking to bring back 28-year-old forward Richarlison at the initiative of head coach David Moyes.

Reports indicate that Tottenham is planning to put the player on the transfer list this winter, and Everton is eager to seize the opportunity to bring the Brazilian back to Goodison Park. David Moyes needs a striker who can capitalize on chances created by Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye, and Richarlison could be that man.

Richarlison previously played for Everton from 2018 to 2022 before moving to Tottenham for €58 million.

The forward has made 152 appearances for Everton, scoring 53 goals and providing 15 assists.

Reminder: An integral part of the team! Official: Jordan Pickford extends contract with Everton

