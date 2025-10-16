ES ES FR FR
An integral part of the team! Official: Jordan Pickford extends contract with Everton

The goalkeeper has become a Toffees legend.
Football news Today, 12:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jordan Pickford of Everton celebrates his team's first goal, scored by Iliman Ndiaye Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton has managed to secure their last line of defense.

Details: Today, Everton's official account on X announced that the team's 31-year-old goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, has officially signed a contract extension with the club until 2029.

The specifics of the new contract have not yet been disclosed.

Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017 for €28.5 million. Since then, he has made 326 appearances for the Toffees, keeping 91 clean sheets.

Pickford himself commented on signing the new deal:

"I'm over the moon, and this gives me the chance to create my legacy here, to move forward and build this club into what we want it to be."

According to Transfermarkt, Pickford's market value is estimated at €18 million.

Reminder: Reliability! Jordan Pickford becomes the first goalkeeper in England history to keep eight consecutive clean sheets

