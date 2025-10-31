Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the tenth round of the English Premier League, Liverpool face Aston Villa on Saturday, November 1. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my recommended bet for the clash.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Liverpool have lost their last two matches.

In their previous seven games, the Reds have suffered six defeats.

Liverpool have conceded at least one goal in ten consecutive matches.

Aston Villa have lost only once in their last eight games.

Villa have scored at least one goal in each of their last nine matches.

Both sides have a nearly identical record of defeats to nil: Liverpool 14%, Aston Villa 15%.

Liverpool have scored in both halves in 43% of their matches this season.

In eight of their 15 games this campaign, Liverpool have scored over 1.5 goals.

Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 2–2 draw.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Match Preview

Liverpool started the new season brightly but have since fallen into a genuine crisis. Over their last seven matches, they’ve won just once, losing the remaining six. Their only victory came in the UEFA Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt, 5–1. However, in the Premier League, the Merseysiders have suffered four consecutive defeats. To make matters worse, earlier this week they crashed out of the EFL Cup after a 0–3 loss to Crystal Palace. The Reds have now slipped to seventh in the league table with 15 points from nine rounds, five points adrift of the top spot.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, failed to win any of their opening five league matches, recording two defeats and three draws. Since then, however, they have turned things around. In their next seven fixtures, Villa lost only once — in the Europa League — and won the rest, including an impressive 1–0 victory over Manchester City in their last outing. The Birmingham side have climbed to eighth place in the Premier League, level on 15 points with Liverpool after nine rounds. This makes the upcoming clash crucial for both teams.

Probable Lineups

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

Prediction

With both teams level on points and side by side in the table, this is a true six-pointer. It promises to be an exciting, open contest — and my recommendation is to bet on both teams to score.