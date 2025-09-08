RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Even more clarity! Official: The Referees Committee of the Spanish Football Federation will publicly explain controversial refereeing decisions

Even more clarity! Official: The Referees Committee of the Spanish Football Federation will publicly explain controversial refereeing decisions

This move will help reduce pressure and scandals between clubs.
Football news Today, 12:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The old La Liga logo Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for LaLiga

Now each party will be able to receive the necessary explanation.

Details: On the official page of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on social network X, it was announced that the Referees Committee of the Spanish Football Federation will publicly explain controversial refereeing decisions made during each round of domestic competitions, with explanations provided weekly.

  • Read also: Cyprus vs Romania H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 9, 2025

It was reported that an advisory committee, which includes coaches José Luis Oltra, José Ramón Sandoval, and José Luis Sánchez Vera, as well as former footballer Fernando Morientes, will be responsible for selecting the matches that experts will clarify after each matchday. Every Thursday, an official RFEF video will be broadcast explaining each decision.

The statement also notes that the first explanations will be provided on the official channels of the Royal Spanish Football Federation on Thursday, September 11.

Reminder: A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window?

