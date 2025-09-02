A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window?

Tebas went all out.

During the recent summer transfer window, Liverpool was exceptionally active, splashing out nearly half a billion euros on signings. This reignited debates over the nature of financial fair play, a particularly hot topic for clubs in Spain's La Liga.

Details: Only three Spanish clubs could have matched such an aggressive transfer campaign. Unsurprisingly, those are Real Madrid, Atlético, and... Barcelona. In La Liga, not only is there a transfer cap, but also a strict salary cap, which is the primary focus of analysis.

According to current limits, if we take a weekly wage of £150,000 for each new signing, that translates to €44 million annually, plus €106 million in amortization within the bounds of financial fair play. In total, that's €150 million.

For Real Madrid, Liverpool's five new signings would account for 19% of the cap; for Barcelona, 35%; and for Atlético, nearly half. If any of these teams exceeded the cap (meaning the club would breach the 1:1 rule), they would be forced to make sales four times the amount they went over (since in La Liga, only 25% of earnings can be reinvested in transfers).

In summary, La Liga clubs would have to sell players or cut wages totaling €600 million to replicate Liverpool's transfer window without running into financial restrictions.

Reminder: Financial fair play in La Liga remains a major point of criticism for league president Javier Tebas, as many believe this is what prevents Spanish clubs from truly competing with the likes of the Premier League.