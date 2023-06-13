European club again invited Lucescu

Fenerbahce continues to search for a new head coach after the departure of Jorge Jesus.

According to NTV Spor, Dinamo Kyiv coach Mircea Lucescu is considered the main candidate for the coaching job.

The media recently wrote that the Romanian mentor declined the opportunity to lead the Turkish club, but he is still considered there as the main candidate.

Recently, Lucescu had an operation and suspended his work.

His contract with Dinamo is valid until 2024.