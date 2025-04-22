Estevao's agent reveals when the young footballer will join Chelsea

Palmeiras winger Estevao is showcasing exceptional football at the Brazilian club and is already set for a move to Chelsea. It is known when this will happen.

Details: Estevao's agent, Willian Andre Kari, revealed that his client will join the London club in the summer of 2025. This will happen right after the Club World Cup.

Quote: "He will join Chelsea after the Club World Cup. He is a world-class player. He is so good that he will make history at Chelsea. PSG and Bayern also wanted to sign him," stated Estevao's agent.

This season, the Brazilian winger has played 21 matches across all competitions for Palmeiras. During this period, he has scored six goals and provided one assist.

