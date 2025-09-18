RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Erling Haaland shares new photo ahead of Champions League kick-off

Erling Haaland shares new photo ahead of Champions League kick-off

Fully ready to get started
Football news Today, 07:53
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is eagerly anticipating the start of another Champions League season. He marked the moment by sharing a fitting photo on his Instagram page.

Haaland reposted a publication from Manchester City's official Instagram account featuring his own photo, accompanied by the succinct caption: “Ready for the @championsleague! 😤🩵”.

It's worth noting that the Citizens begin their quest for European glory this evening, September 18. Manchester City will host Italian side Napoli, whose ranks feature City legend Kevin De Bruyne.

To recap, Manchester City recently faced Manchester United in the Premier League derby and cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory. Erling Haaland bagged a brace in that match.

It's also important to add that after the clash with Napoli, City will face another crucial Premier League fixture — an away battle against London’s Arsenal.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Kevin De Bruyne plays for Napoli Football news Today, 08:47 Napoli reminds fans of Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester return ahead of clash with City
Pep Guardiola. Football news Today, 06:00 "Maybe one day the federation will apologize." Guardiola revisits his doping scandal
Manchester City vs Napoli: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 10:50 Manchester City vs Napoli: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Football news 16 sep 2025, 03:38 Erling Haaland reacts to City’s emphatic win over Manchester United
A new record on the horizon. Haaland matches Aguero and Rooney's achievement Football news 14 sep 2025, 13:58 A new record on the horizon. Haaland matches Aguero and Rooney's achievement
How did he miss that?! Haaland fails to score into an open net from just meters out Football news 14 sep 2025, 13:09 How did he miss that?! Haaland fails to score into an open net from just meters out
Related Tournament News
Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match Football news Today, 08:59 Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match
Mohamed Salah in the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 08:13 One of the heroes. Salah shares photo from Champions League match against Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone. Football news Today, 07:10 "It's a bit cowardly." The fan who clashed with Simeone responds to the Atlético coach
Diego Simeone. Football news Today, 05:12 Former PGMOL chief expects punishment for both Liverpool and Atletico
Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults Football news Today, 01:57 Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults
For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round Football news Yesterday, 17:42 For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores