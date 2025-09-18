Erling Haaland shares new photo ahead of Champions League kick-off

Fully ready to get started

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is eagerly anticipating the start of another Champions League season. He marked the moment by sharing a fitting photo on his Instagram page.

Haaland reposted a publication from Manchester City's official Instagram account featuring his own photo, accompanied by the succinct caption: “Ready for the @championsleague! 😤🩵”.

It's worth noting that the Citizens begin their quest for European glory this evening, September 18. Manchester City will host Italian side Napoli, whose ranks feature City legend Kevin De Bruyne.

To recap, Manchester City recently faced Manchester United in the Premier League derby and cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory. Erling Haaland bagged a brace in that match.

It's also important to add that after the clash with Napoli, City will face another crucial Premier League fixture — an away battle against London’s Arsenal.