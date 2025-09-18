"Maybe one day the federation will apologize." Guardiola revisits his doping scandal

He reaffirmed his position.

Some may have forgotten, but once upon a time, Pep Guardiola was not only a brilliant coach but also a solid footballer. However, during his playing days, the Spaniard found himself entangled in a controversy that still shadows him even after a quarter of a century.

Details: In his debut season with Brescia, back in 2001-2002, Guardiola tested positive for nandrolone in two consecutive matches, resulting in a four-month suspension. However, he was later acquitted, and Guardiola believes this might have warranted an apology from the Italian federation.