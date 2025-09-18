RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Maybe one day the federation will apologize." Guardiola revisits his doping scandal

He reaffirmed his position.
Football news Today, 06:00
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Pep Guardiola. Getty Images

Some may have forgotten, but once upon a time, Pep Guardiola was not only a brilliant coach but also a solid footballer. However, during his playing days, the Spaniard found himself entangled in a controversy that still shadows him even after a quarter of a century.

Details: In his debut season with Brescia, back in 2001-2002, Guardiola tested positive for nandrolone in two consecutive matches, resulting in a four-month suspension. However, he was later acquitted, and Guardiola believes this might have warranted an apology from the Italian federation.

Quote: "Brescia head coach Carlo Mazzone? It was a privilege to have known him in life, to learn from him. He supported me during a difficult time, when all the foreign players who came to Italy that year were accused of doping.

But the issue was in Milan: the sports center there was involved in fraud. We ended up there and got caught up. Seven years later, I was acquitted. Maybe one day the federation will apologize, but I know that will never happen," Guardiola said in an interview with Sky Sports.

